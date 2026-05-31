Victor Wembanyama had the most emotional reaction to making NBA Finals

The 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama had nowhere to hide his emotions on Saturday as his San Antonio Spurs clinched their spot in the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Spurs outlasted the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a heavyweight bout to decide the West. Wemby’s emotions took over as the Spurs closed out a 111-103 win in the final seconds of Game 7 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Wembanyama was visibly in tears and hugging every Spurs teammate he came across once the weight of the moment hit him.

WEMBY CANT BELIEVE IT pic.twitter.com/nQbmICrJXe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 31, 2026

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 22 points and 7 rebounds in the hard-fought victory. But it was a total team effort for San Antonio, which had seven players score in double figures. Five different players also grabbed at least six rebounds.

The Spurs superstar was named the Western Conference Finals MVP. Instead of celebrating his individual accomplishment, Wemby used the opportunity to let his teammates know what they mean to him.

“This [Western Conference Finals MVP trophy] doesn’t mean anything, but the fact that we’re a team. We’ve done it together,” Wembanyama said.

WEMBY IS THE 2026 WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS MOST VALUABLE PLAYER 👽 pic.twitter.com/VyZv84FhuW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2026

Wemby has never been one to hide his emotions. Some fans mocked Wembanyama for crying after a regular-season win over the Los Angeles Clippers in February. The Frenchman even felt the need to defend himself later on, declaring that he’ll never carry the burden of hiding his emotions on the court.

Nobody’s laughing now as Wembanyama used his passion to fuel his team all the way to the NBA Finals.