Giants could trade former No. 5 overall pick

The New York Giants may be ready to trade one of their former top draft picks.

Kayvon Thibodeaux could be traded by the Giants this offseason, according to a report from SNY’s Connor Hughes. Hughes described Thibodeaux as someone to keep an eye on. The thinking is that the Giants already have Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on the edges, which leaves Thibodeaux as expendable.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is a "name to keep an eye on," per @Connor_J_Hughes:



"From teams that I've talked to, they believe that he's available for the right price" pic.twitter.com/5jIAPKvLfS — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 26, 2026

Hughes says Thibodeaux does not factor into the Giants’ long-term plans, which is why teams around the NFL Combine feel the Giants will be ready to deal the defensive end.

Unlike Thibodeaux, the Giants reportedly love Dexter Lawrence and want to keep him.

Thibodeaux was the No. 5 overall pick by the Giants in 2022. He had 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2023. Last year, he had 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 10 games. He had 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 12 games the year before.