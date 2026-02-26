Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Giants could trade former No. 5 overall pick

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks with the media
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants may be ready to trade one of their former top draft picks.

Kayvon Thibodeaux could be traded by the Giants this offseason, according to a report from SNY’s Connor Hughes. Hughes described Thibodeaux as someone to keep an eye on. The thinking is that the Giants already have Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on the edges, which leaves Thibodeaux as expendable.

Hughes says Thibodeaux does not factor into the Giants’ long-term plans, which is why teams around the NFL Combine feel the Giants will be ready to deal the defensive end.

Unlike Thibodeaux, the Giants reportedly love Dexter Lawrence and want to keep him.

Thibodeaux was the No. 5 overall pick by the Giants in 2022. He had 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2023. Last year, he had 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 10 games. He had 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 12 games the year before.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App