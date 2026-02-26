St. John’s had one of the most embarrassing halves ever against UConn

To say that St. John’s had a second half to forget on Wednesday against UConn would be the understatement of the season.

No. 15 St. John’s fell behind 41-26 at halftime of the team’s ranked matchup against No. 6 UConn at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn. Things went from bad to much, much worse after the break.

Red Storm senior Zuby Ejiofor scored a pair of baskets over the first few minutes of the second half. His second field goal came with 17:28 left in the contest. That turned out to be St. John’s last field goal of the game, as the Red Storm missed their final 24 (!!) shots in a 72-40 drubbing at the hands of the Huskies.

That is the longest streak of missed FG by an AP-ranked team in the last eight seasons 😯 pic.twitter.com/jaZ0r8VoTv — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 26, 2026

The streak of missed shots was the longest by an AP-ranked team in the last eight seasons and the longest by any Division I team since 2022.

St. John’s went scoreless for nearly 10 full minutes after Ejiofor’s final basket, before a free throw ended a 16-0 UConn run.

“That’s probably only happened to me two times in my career,” St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino said after the game.

“It’s all on me. I’m very disappointed in our performance on offense, especially. … But we’ll get ready for Villanova. We’re still playing for a league championship. Doesn’t matter if you lose by one or 40.”

St. John’s entered Wednesday’s game on a 13-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 13.6 during that span. One of those wins came against UConn, which got its revenge in a big way less than three weeks later.