Lakers reportedly eyeing former Russell Westbrook teammate

Russell Westbrook’s ears might be perking up at the latest trade rumor involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

Longtime San Antonio Spurs insider LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk reported on Monday that the Lakers have targeted Spurs wings Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in potential trades. McDermott previously played with Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016-17 campaign, Westbrook’s MVP season.

But don’t get too excited about a potential reunion just yet. Ellis adds that the trade scenarios with the Spurs have involved Westbrook himself (though the talks reportedly failed to gain traction because the Lakers have only been willing to give up a pair of second-round picks for both Richardson and McDermott individually).

Still, it is especially interesting that the Lakers are targeting McDermott in particular. He is currently averaging 10.2 points per game off the bench on an elite 43.1 percent from three-point land. That could really help a Lakers roster with some extremely raggedy long-range shooting right now.

McDermott is also owed a reasonable $27.5 million between this season and next season. If the Lakers decide to circle back to him, regardless of whether Westbrook is included in the deal, McDermott could be a much cheaper get than this other sharpshooting target for the purple and gold.