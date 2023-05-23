LeBron James gives high compliment to Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets finished off a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals on Monday, and that feat was enough to draw quite the compliment from one of their foes.

LeBron James paid the Nuggets a big compliment after Denver’s 113-111 win, calling them the best team he had faced in the playoffs since he and Anthony Davis teamed up on the Lakers four years ago.

LeBron James says this Nuggets team is the best team he and Anthony Davis faced in the playoffs during their four-year tenure. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 23, 2023

It is worth noting that the Lakers won an NBA title during this span, beating the Miami Heat in 2020. It also includes the Phoenix Suns team that ultimately went to the NBA Finals in 2021.

It is fairly tough to argue with James’ assessment. The Nuggets are a complete team, led by an MVP in Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray’s post-injury return to stardom was the extra boost the Nuggets needed, and it showed during the series as well. They will probably be favored in the NBA Finals regardless of whom they face.

As for James, his own future is much less clear than one might have expected it to be 24 hours ago.