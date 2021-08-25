LeBron James wants an NBA version of ‘Hard Knocks’

HBO’s annual series “Hard Knocks” has been a big winner for the NFL. Viewers enjoy the behind-the-scenes look at a team’s training camp, and the series consistently draws a lot of buzz for the league.

That is perhaps why LeBron James thinks the NBA could use its own version. James, a longtime fan of the Dallas Cowboys, is clearly enjoying this year’s version spotlighting the team. The Los Angeles Lakers star said watching the series makes him want a similar version for the NBA — preseason only, of course.

Man watching Hard Knocks! Incredible show man!! Every time I watch it I wish we had that as well. Just for training camp/pre season too! So — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2021

James’ stance may put him in the minority. It’s a well-known fact that most NFL teams hate the idea of being featured on “Hard Knocks,” as the constant presence of cameras can often be disruptive and distracting. It’s why the league actually has a set of criteria for being featured on the show, and can essentially force teams to take part no matter how much they don’t want to.

James could probably volunteer the Lakers if he feels strongly about it. The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony alone would make them a very intriguing subject.