Nico Harrison’s unfortunate old quote resurfaces amid the Jason Kidd news

Nico Harrison is still taking Ls even after getting fired.

The Dallas Mavericks made the stunning announcement on Tuesday that they are mutually parting ways with head coach Jason Kidd after five seasons. Kidd is now being linked to one other NBA team in the wake of his split from the Mavericks.

Social media users immediately thought back to an old quote delivered by the former Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison back in Feb. 2025. Amid the franchise-altering Luka Doncic trade disaster, Harrison spoke with reporters to try to explain his reasoning (all while Kidd sat next to him at the press conference).

Harrison said that the move to trade Doncic for Anthony Davis was a win-now play. He also indicated that the trade could end up aging poorly in 10 years.

“The future 10 years from now, I don’t know,” said Harrison at the time. “They’ll probably bury me and J [Kidd] by then, or we bury ourselves.”

“The future 10 years from now… they probably bury me and J by then, or we bury ourselves."



Nico Harrison is well aware he just dropped a nuclear bomb on his franchise



pic.twitter.com/lDhX3Y6ozy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2025

With Kidd’s departure from the Mavericks this week, he and Harrison are both now (so to speak) buried. It took far less than 10 years too with Harrison getting fired just over nine months after the Doncic trade and Kidd now exiting just over 15 months after the trade.

After going a miserable 26-56 this season, Dallas is moving forward with their new full-time president Masai Ujiri, and Ujiri will now get to hire his own head coach as well. Meanwhile, the last that we heard of Harrison was that he was planning to lay low for an indefinite period (and for good reason).