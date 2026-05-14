1 frontrunner has reportedly surfaced for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo might indeed be getting his wish to stay in the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat are expected to be “first in line” when it comes to trading for the disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday on the “Open Floor” podcast. Mannix adds that an Antetokounmpo trade could potentially happen before the NBA Draft next month.

Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old former NBA MVP, is expected to finally part ways with the Bucks this summer after 13 total seasons in Milwaukee. He can opt out of his contract to test free agency in 2027, which gives Antetokounmpo a good amount of leverage in potentially dictating his preferred destination.

Meanwhile, we recently got a window into Antetokounmpo’s mindset as he pursues as trade. He reportedly wants to stay in the East and also has another notable preference when it comes to a new team.

As for the Heat, they are extremely asset-rich. In addition to 26-and-unders like Tyler Herro , Jaime Jaquez Jr, Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson , Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis , Miami also holds the No. 13 pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft as well as all of their own first-rounders from 2029-2032.

Of course, the Heat (a 43-39 non-playoff team this season) have become quite notorious for being linked to every available superstar under the sun in the last few years … yet failing to land even a single one. But Miami will be hoping that this time around will be different with Antetokounmpo, who recently excited Heat fans with some interesting comments as well.