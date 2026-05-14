Everyone said the same thing about the NFL’s 2026 Thanksgiving schedule

The NFL leaked its 2026 schedule for Thanksgiving on Thursday, and it has football fans salivating.

The Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, it was revealed on Thursday. The holiday itself will see games between the Bears and Lions, Eagles and Cowboys, and Chiefs and Bills.

The general consensus among fans is that it is the best set of Thanksgiving games in years.

say goodbye to your family before Thanksgiving



the most deadly serious Thanksgiving slate I’ve ever seen this is ridiculous



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lR1aZ5nhDr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 14, 2026

This is a crazy Thanksgiving Day lineup. Legitimately no good spot for a post-turkey nap. pic.twitter.com/x7YEBurHUQ — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) May 14, 2026

Thanksgiving is cancelled.



Football >>>>>> family pic.twitter.com/tJO2i7zCUK — John Ewing (@johnewing) May 14, 2026

All three games feature potential contenders, while the Chiefs and Bills have established one of the AFC’s best rivalries in recent years. Of the six teams in action, only two — the Cowboys and Chiefs — had losing records last season, and the Chiefs, at the very least, are widely expected to rebound with Patrick Mahomes expected to be healthy .

The remainder of the NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night, but as we can see, a number of the blockbuster games have already been confirmed.