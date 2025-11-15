LeBron James posts a profane reaction to Texas A&M trooper incident

LeBron James is sounding off about the incident involving a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during Saturday’s game between Texas A&M and South Carolina.

A Texas DPS trooper sparked backlash at Kyle Field in College Station, Tex. by making contact during the game with South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor. After catching an 80-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the Gamecocks a 27-3 lead, Harbor briefly went up the tunnel with his teammates to celebrate.

As the South Carolina players were walking back onto the field, the state trooper went up the tunnel in the opposite direction and appeared to intentionally make contact with Harbor and Gamecocks teammate Oscar Adaway III. The trooper then yelled and angrily pointed at Harbor, who didn’t even seem to have done anything at all.

You can see the video of the bizarre incident here.

In a post to his official X page, the Los Angeles Lakers star James reacted to the incident and called for the trooper’s suspension.

“That A&M cop needs to suspended!” James wrote. “That was premeditated and corny AF!! He went out his way to start some s–t. Do better man” (profanity edited by LBS).

Indeed, the Texas A&M Police Department posted in a statement to X that the DPS trooper in question had been relieved of his game day assignment. The Texas Department of Public Safety also said in their own statement that their Office of Inspector General (OIG) would be looking into the incident further.

While the episode occurred with the Gamecocks up significantly at the time, the No. 3-ranked Aggies mounted a big comeback to win the game. They rattled off 28 points unanswered after halftime and won by a final score of 31-30 to improve to a perfect 10-0 on the year.