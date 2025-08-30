Lexie Hull was sporting nasty black eyes during Fever-Sparks game

Lexie Hull was out there for the love of the game on Friday night.

The Indiana Fever guard Hull played on Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks and was sporting two nasty black eyes while doing so. At one point in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., the television broadcast showed the extent of the shiners that Hull was fighting through.

Lexie Hull villain origin story loading….. pic.twitter.com/tkFnVhGXle — squirrel (@italkwbb) August 30, 2025

Those badges of honor for Hull came courtesy of an ugly head-to-head collision with Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm during Indiana’s previous game on Tuesday. Here is the video.

Nasty collision between Lexie Hull and Gabby Williams. Lexie Hull headed to the locker room pic.twitter.com/uiAoWwazWP — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) August 26, 2025

Credit to Hull though because she was right back out there for Indiana’s next game on Friday against the Sparks. While she only scored five points on 2/7 shooting vs. the Sparks, Hull made an impact with her trademark defense as the Fever squeaked out the narrow 76-75 victory on Friday.

This is an imperative stretch of the season right now for Indiana as they still have yet to officially clinch a playoff spot at 21-18. The Fever also need all hands on deck right now with Sydney Colson (knee), Aari McDonald (foot), and Sophie Cunningham (knee) all out for the year as superstar Caitlin Clark (groin) remains sidelined indefinitely as well.

Hull, 25, probably had some extra motivation to play on Friday too given what happened during a previous meeting against the Sparks in July. During that game, Sparks guard Kelsey Plum went out of her way to pull a disrespectful move on Hull.