Luka Doncic ruthlessly trolls injured Jarred Vanderbilt

Luka Doncic can’t wait to get back on the floor and help the Los Angeles Lakers . Until then, he’ll have to find ways to keep his juices flowing, and he recently did so at the expense of his teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt .

During a break in Game 2 of the Lakers’ second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Doncic was caught on video savagely trolling Vanderbilt, who was also not in uniform because of a gruesome pinky finger injury he suffered in Game 1.

As Vanderbilt was having a conversation with a referee, Doncic spun the ball on his pinky and mockingly showed Vanderbilt what he was doing. You can watch the video here.

Vanderbilt took it all in stride, however, showing his injured finger as Doncic laughed off the moment. It was harmless fun between two injured Lakers, who couldn’t do anything but cheer for their team against the powerful Thunder. Los Angeles lost the contest 125-107, going down 2-0 in the series.

Unlike Doncic, though, Vanderbilt is back in action, as he’s been upgraded to available for Saturday’s Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Doncic has yet to play a game since a late regular-season matchup against the Thunder due to a hamstring injury.