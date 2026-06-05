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Dylan Harper causes a stir with controversial repost to TikTok

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Dylan Harper giving an interview
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Dylan Harper talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Dylan Harper may have accidentally let one slide this week.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Harper caused a frenzy over social media on Wednesday because of a controversial repost. Harper’s account reposted a meme making fun of Spurs teammate De’Aaron Fox for a very shoddy performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

The meme compared Fox’s lousy stat line (seven points, four rebounds, and five assists on 3/13 shooting) to a James Harden-like playoff performance. Here is the video proof showing the repost on Harper’s account.

For Harper, who has nearly 575,000 followers on TikTok, the repost is no longer visible on his official page. But it appears that he removed it well after screenshots and screen recordings were captured and circulated online.

Harper, 20, actually did very well in Game 1 himself. Though the Spurs lost to the Knicks 105-95 in front of their home crowd at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Harper showed out with 16 points and eight assists on 6/10 shooting in 28 minutes off the bench.

Meanwhile, the two-time NBA All-Star Fox, 28, has not been playing up to his standards during the playoffs, averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 assists per game on just 42/30/72 shooting splits. While some notable postseason injuries may be to blame for his poor form, Fox is very much the subject of social media criticism right now.

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