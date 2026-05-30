Mitchell Robinson will attempt to play in Finals following surgery

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has undergone surgery on his broken right pinkie finger and intends to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals while wearing a protective brace, reports ESPN.

Knicks coach Mike Brown informed reporters on Friday that Robinson had the procedure, though the exact timing of the injury remains unclear. Brown stated the center was not injured during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals or in practice.

However, video from Monday’s game showed Robinson grabbing at his right hand after coming down from a rebound attempt, but he continued playing limited minutes as the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers .

This will mark New York’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. The Knicks are set to open the series on Wednesday against the winner of Saturday’s Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs .

Robinson has delivered solid bench contributions throughout the postseason, averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 14.2 minutes per game.

The 7-footer brings defensive energy, rebounding, and shot-blocking skills, providing valuable depth behind starter Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite free-throw challenges that have invited opponent fouling strategies, his physical presence strengthens the Knicks’ frontcourt rotation.