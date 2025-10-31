Myles Turner takes a shot at former teammate Tyrese Haliburton

Myles Turner’s heel turn appears to be complete.

The Milwaukee Bucks big man Turner appeared this week on “Thanalysis,” the podcast hosted by his Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo. During the episode, Turner spoke about his former Indiana Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton.

The conversation turned to Haliburton’s tendency to play the part of a troll and a villain on the court. Turner suggested that it was all a fake act put on by Haliburton.

“Tyrese also knows he’s protected, too,” said Turner. “So, he can go out there, talk his s—, say whatever the hell he wants to do, and he knows he has backup at the end of the day. Now, he’s not going to be talking the same s— if you’re in the middle of the street. That’s what guys don’t do in this league.”

Turner did preface the discussion though by saying some positive things about Haliburton (at Antetokounmpo’s urging). He praised Haliburton for his professionalism as well as his qualities as a teammate and a family man.

You can see the full clip below.

The former NBA blocks leader Turner was teammates with Haliburton on the Pacers for four total seasons. That included Indiana’s unforgettable run to the NBA Finals last season.

But Turner left the Pacers in free agency to sign with the rival Bucks this summer, in part as a consequence of Haliburton’s Achilles tear suffered in Game 7 of the Finals. Now there is clearly no love lost between the two sides, especially since Turner has gotten in some swipes at his former Indiana fanbase as well.