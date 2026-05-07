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Knicks receive OG Anunoby injury update ahead of Game 3 vs. 76ers

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OG Anunoby in a Knicks uniform
Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks took a 2-0 series lead with a 108-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

However, the Knicks faced uncertain news on star OG Anunoby, who appeared to suffer an injury late in the game.

On Thursday, the Knicks got some encouraging news on that front as Anunoby was diagnosed with a hamstring strain and is listed as day-to-day, via ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Here’s a video of the sequence where Anunoby suffered the injury.

Anunoby scored 24 points in 37 minutes in Game 2 and he had 18 points in the Game 1 win, so he is a big part of the rotation for New York.

The Knicks and 76ers face off in Game 3 on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., so Anunoby’s status will be one to monitor going forward.

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