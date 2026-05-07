Knicks receive OG Anunoby injury update ahead of Game 3 vs. 76ers

The New York Knicks took a 2-0 series lead with a 108-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

However, the Knicks faced uncertain news on star OG Anunoby , who appeared to suffer an injury late in the game.

On Thursday, the Knicks got some encouraging news on that front as Anunoby was diagnosed with a hamstring strain and is listed as day-to-day, via ESPN’s Shams Charania.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has been diagnosed with right hamstring strain and will be day to day, sources tell ESPN. Anunoby is the Knicks second-leading scorer this postseason at 21.4 points per game. He is listed questionable for Game 3 on Friday against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/q1zLXpbRkr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 7, 2026

Here’s a video of the sequence where Anunoby suffered the injury.

Ugh… looks like a right hamstring injury for OG Anunoby.



You can see him grab at the back of his right leg on a cut with 3:00 mins remaining in the 4Q. Stays in the play got a few seconds but then immediately motions to the bench that he needs to come out pic.twitter.com/Pn9rPJvVtq — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 7, 2026

Anunoby scored 24 points in 37 minutes in Game 2 and he had 18 points in the Game 1 win, so he is a big part of the rotation for New York.

The Knicks and 76ers face off in Game 3 on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., so Anunoby’s status will be one to monitor going forward.