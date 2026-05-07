Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Tim Duncan has fans cracking up with his reaction to Dylan Harper’s basket

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Tim Duncan looking on
Oct 16, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Duncan had an on-brand reaction caught on video during Game 2 of the second-round series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday.

After San Antonio rookie Dylan Harper got into the paint and made a tough jumper off a spin move late in the first quarter, the broadcast showed the Spurs legend reacting to the play like one would to drying paint. While everyone in the building was losing it, Duncan remained seated, staring into the void as though he were attending a lecture.

Here’s a video of that moment.

But even during his long career in the NBA, Duncan was never known as someone who would show much emotion. It is safe to say that Duncan hasn’t changed a bit.

His demeanor after Harper’s bucket, meanwhile, got a lot of fans cracking up online.

A first-quarter basket clearly doesn’t excite the 50-year-old Duncan enough for him to even crack a smile. He’s won five NBA championships and bagged two NBA Most Valuable Player awards. He’s not in it for buckets as much as for the ultimate success that he hopes this version of the Spurs will achieve.

San Antonio took a step closer to that goal by beating Minnesota in Game 2, 133-95.

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