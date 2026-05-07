Tim Duncan has fans cracking up with his reaction to Dylan Harper’s basket

Tim Duncan had an on-brand reaction caught on video during Game 2 of the second-round series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday.

After San Antonio rookie Dylan Harper got into the paint and made a tough jumper off a spin move late in the first quarter, the broadcast showed the Spurs legend reacting to the play like one would to drying paint. While everyone in the building was losing it, Duncan remained seated, staring into the void as though he were attending a lecture.

Here’s a video of that moment.

HARPER SCORES AND TIM DUNCAN GOES WILD pic.twitter.com/wuwCjL4Z6I — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) May 7, 2026

But even during his long career in the NBA, Duncan was never known as someone who would show much emotion. It is safe to say that Duncan hasn’t changed a bit.

His demeanor after Harper’s bucket, meanwhile, got a lot of fans cracking up online.

Tim is so nonchalant 😂😂 — Armstrong 🏀 (@A72858Armstrong) May 7, 2026

He knows it’s too early to get hyped up but he hardly showed emotion anyways 😂 — Deuce (@SanAnto21o) May 7, 2026

Vintage Old Man Riverwalk reaction 🤣🤣 — Rick (@rickyspanish55) May 7, 2026

Haha Timmy going feral over a rookie bucket is peak Spurs culture 🤣🤣 — Vanny (@av_vanny1) May 7, 2026

This is the winning post of the night. Just hilarious 🤣 — Seb Daly-Schveitzer (@twitseb) May 7, 2026

A first-quarter basket clearly doesn’t excite the 50-year-old Duncan enough for him to even crack a smile. He’s won five NBA championships and bagged two NBA Most Valuable Player awards. He’s not in it for buckets as much as for the ultimate success that he hopes this version of the Spurs will achieve.

San Antonio took a step closer to that goal by beating Minnesota in Game 2, 133-95.