Hornets announce big news about coach Charles Lee

The Charlotte Hornets went 19-63 in Charles Lee’s first season as head coach, but they went 44-38 in Year 2 with a loss in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Lee has this team trending in the right direction, and the Hornets announced they are giving the head coach a new contract extension.

we’re honored to continue building something special with Coach Charles Lee 🐝 pic.twitter.com/jOt5G1Nwea — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 7, 2026

Jeff Peterson, the Hornets’ president of basketball operations, said that Lee has done an “outstanding job establishing a foundation” as part of the official release from the team.

The Hornets defeated the Miami Heat in the first play-in game, but they Charlotte then lost to the Orlando Magic to miss out on earning the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Still, it was a notable improvement in Lee’s second season. The 25-win difference marked the largest win improvement in franchise history.

Lee began his coaching career as an assistant at Bucknell before being an NBA assistant with the Atlanta Hawks , Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics , which includes being part of two NBA title winners.

Lee was also named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month after the Hornets went 11-6 in January. Kon Knueppel also finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting, so there are a lot of positives for Charlotte after its second winning season in the last 10 years.