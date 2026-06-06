3-time NBA All-Star is expected to be available for trade

A lot of rebounds could be up for grabs to the highest bidder this offseason.

The Sacramento Kings are expected to make veteran big man Domantas Sabonis available for trade this summer, veteran NBA writer Jake Fischer reported to Substack over the weekend. Fischer notes that Sacramento wants to shed “significant” salary this offseason and adds that Sabonis is more likely to be able to generate interest than some of the Kings’ other veteran players.

Sabonis, 30, is a three-time NBA All-Star as well as an three-time league rebounding leader. On top of that, Sabonis earned back-to-back All-NBA selections in 2023 and 2024.

Over the last five seasons for the Kings, Sabonis has averaged a robust 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. But he was limited to just 19 games played last season due to a meniscus tear and averaged a muted 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game during the time that he was healthy.

The son of basketball legend Arvydas Sabonis, Domantas will be making $45.5 million next season. He is also owed $48.6 million in 2027-28 before his contract expires.

Sabonis has been the subject of trade rumors for over a year, and those could really be coming to fruition with the Kings now likely eyeing a reset after going a hapless 22-60 this year. The Lithuania native Sabonis was linked to one particularly interesting team a few weeks ago, and now his trade sweepstakes could officially be wide open.