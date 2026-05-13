Joel Embiid linked to trade involving another All-Star center

The Philadelphia 76ers may be in the market for an All-Star big man not named Joel Embiid .

The Sixers saw their young star backcourt blossom this season. Tyrese Maxey turned into a viable first option, while VJ Edgecombe showed poise beyond what anyone would expect from a 20-year-old rookie.

Standing in the way of Philly’s next era are the gargantuan contracts of Embiid and Paul George . Embiid, in particular, is still owed nearly $111 million over the next two seasons with a $67.4 million player option for an additional year.

According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, rival executives have been mentioning a potential Embiid trade to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis , with both star centers needing fresh starts on different teams.

Fischer did describe the deal as a “longshot scenario” that may be seen as chatter more than any real trade talks. But with the 76ers firing longtime team president Daryl Morey, the team’s next decision-maker may push for a clean slate sans Embiid to begin his tenure.

Sabonis makes just shy of $50 million in each of the next two seasons, meaning the Kings would have to add some contracts back in any hypothetical deal.

Domas played just 19 games for the Kings last season due to a slew of injuries. His numbers dipped to 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists — his lowest in all three marks since the 2018-19 season. Sabonis led the league in rebounding in each of the three years prior, but has only played in one playoff series over the last seven seasons.