Report: NBA will have big law enforcement presence in Orlando to secure bubble

The NBA is taking the matter of security very seriously as they plan for the restart of the season in just over one month.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported on Thursday that the league has informed its players that they will use local, state, and federal law enforcement to secure the Orlando bubble in addition to former special operations forces. Bontemps also says social media will be monitored by Walt Disney security, NBA Global security, and the Department of Homeland Security for potential threats.

The NBA is planning to resume play on July 30. The bubble experiment in which it will take place is a wholly unprecedented one and does create some possible security concerns with all of basketball’s top stars and their families set to be in a single location.

The league is also implementing other security measures in order to ensure the safety of all those in the bubble, and it is certainly good for them to err on the side of caution with an experiment of this magnitude.