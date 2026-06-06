NBA admits to bad call involving Victor Wembanyama in Game 2

The NBA admitted Saturday that the officials in Game 2 of the NBA Finals made an error to Victor Wembanyama ’s benefit.

The league announced that it was rescinding the technical foul given to New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the second quarter of Game 2 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tex. The decision was made after the league’s standard review of such calls.

Mitchell Robinson's (NYK) technical foul against Victor Wembanyama (SAS) at 4:56 of the 2nd quarter in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on 6/5/26 has been rescinded upon league review. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 6, 2026

Wembanyama drew the technical foul after a rather tame shoving match in the second quarter (video here). The Spurs center himself did not receive a tech on the play. That left most observers baffled, as it seemed like it should either have been a double technical or no foul at all.

Wembanyama made the technical free throw, and given how close the game wound up being, it certainly could have mattered.

In the end, the Spurs lost 105-104 in large part thanks to Wembanyama’s late-game blunder. Perhaps it was a ball-don’t-lie moment to belatedly ensure that the controversial technical did not play any role in deciding the outcome of the game.