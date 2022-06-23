Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘likes’ curious tweet amid Kyrie Irving drama

The Brooklyn Nets are providing yet another “oof” moment in a week that has already been chock-full of them.

Nets owner Joe Tsai “liked” a curious post to Twitter on Thursday. The tweet that Tsai “liked” read, “Just drove by [Nets GM] Sean Marks exit on my way to work. I didn’t see white smoke. But I know that man is cooking. IN SEAN MARKS WE TRUST. Team and culture > any one player. Excited to get back to Nets basketball.”

Just drove by Sean Marks exit on my way to work. I didn’t see white smoke. But I know that man is cooking. IN SEAN MARKS WE TRUST. Team and culture > any one player. Excited to get back to Nets basketball ❤️ — K (@kristinf34_) June 23, 2022

The “like” is still visible on Tsai’s page, and you can see it for yourself here.

The timing of it all is interesting to say the least. The Nets are in some major turmoil right now thanks to star guard Kyrie Irving, who appears to be in the process of pursuing a trade. The uncertainty over Irving’s situation is now looking like it could cost the team Kevin Durant as well.

While the tweet that Tsai “liked” was also showing support for Marks and the Nets, the “Team and culture > any one player” part of it read like a clear shot at Irving, especially amid this week’s drama. Some social media users also pointed out that the account it came from has a history of bashing Irving and even mentions Irving in a negative light in its bio.

We know that Tsai has reportedly been fed up with Irving for a while. Now it looks like Tsai is beginning to show his disgust in some very public ways too.