Paul Pierce hit with multiple charges after his DUI arrest

Paul Pierce has formally been charged after his recent arrest for driving under the influence.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Pierce was arrested in Los Angeles, Calif. earlier this month on suspicion of DUI. According to the California Highway Patrol, Pierce was found asleep behind the wheel of his Range Rover on the 101 freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

Officers, who were in the area responding to an unrelated multi-vehicle crash, were said to have noted signs of alcohol impairment. They then took Pierce into custody after conducting a DUI investigation (read more here).

TMZ Sports shared the latest details on Monday about the Pierce situation. Pierce has reportedly been hit with two criminal charges stemming from the arrest — one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. TMZ adds that Pierce is due in court for arraignment in November.

Now 48 years old, Pierce played in the NBA from 1998-2017, primarily with the Boston Celtics (averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game overall). A 10-time All-Star and a one-time NBA Finals MVP, Pierce has since transitioned into a career in the media, working for the likes of ESPN (before ultimately being fired over an inappropriate video) and FOX Sports.

After the news of his DUI arrest broke, Pierce did not sound particularly remorseful. The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee offered a fairly unserious excuse for the arrest in a post to social media later that week.