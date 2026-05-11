Philadelphia reporter gets completely swarmed by Knicks fans after Game 4

New York Knicks fans clearly still travel very well.

The Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday with a convincing 144-114 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. New York’s win secured a 4-0 series sweep of the 76ers and put them in the ECF for the second consecutive year.

After the game, reporter Cheyenne Corin of 6ABC Philadelphia was doing a live report inside the arena and found herself getting completely swarmed by travelling Knicks fans. Within seconds of beginning her live shot, Corin was overrun by more than a dozen New York fans, all of whom loudly made their presence heard.

Take a look at the video.

Tough scenes in Philly after the Sixers were swept by the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/0xh04fwsIX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 10, 2026

Thanks to the lopsided final score, there were probably not a lot of 76ers fans left in the building at that point. Even so though, that just added insult to injury for the city of Philadelphia after the woefully uncompetitive series.

76ers star Joel Embiid issued a stark warning to his team’s fans before the series to brace for a potential Knicks takeover. As Corin learned the hard way on Sunday, Embiid ended up being right about everything there.