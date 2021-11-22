Rajon Rondo had funny gambling advice for some courtside fans

Rajon Rondo had the sports gambling community on his mind during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Rondo’s Los Angeles Lakers came back from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Pistons on the road by a 121-116 final. During a late replay review with the game seemingly in the bag for the Lakers, Rondo offered funny advice for some fans sitting courtside.

“Hope you bet with us tonight,” said Rondo. “10 racks.”

“Hope you bet with us tonight… 10 racks” Rondo giving some gambling advice to a fan courtside 💀 pic.twitter.com/xtJI2uSVS8 — br_betting (@br_betting) November 22, 2021

The Lakers, who entered the game as 7.5-point favorites, actually failed to cover the spread. But betting the Lakers’ moneyline would have paid off handsomely, especially for in-game bettors who placed wagers when the Lakers were trailing big in the second half.

The game was essentially over when Rondo made his comments, but he appeared to be hinting that the Lakers will be a wise bet for the future. In any event, this is way nicer than Rondo usually plays with courtside fans.

Photo: Jan 18, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) arrives at Toyota Center before a game against the Houston Rockets. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports