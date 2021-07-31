Rasheed Wallace could join Penny Hardaway’s Memphis coaching staff

Penny Hardaway could be making another interesting addition to his coaching staff.

Former NBA big man Rasheed Wallace could join Hardaway’s staff at Memphis, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported on Saturday.

From the college ranks: Sources say Rasheed Wallace has emerged as a prime candidate to join Penny Hardaway's Memphis staff as an assistant coach. Penny has already hired Larry Brown, the only coach to win NCAA and NBA titles, as an assistant. More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 31, 2021

Hardaway has been the head coach at Memphis for three seasons. He flirted with an NBA opportunity but is returning to his alma mater for a fourth season. He already added former college and NBA coach Larry Brown to his staff, and now Wallace is in contention to join it.

Wallace played 18 seasons in the NBA, making four All-Star teams. He was traded to the Pistons in 2004 and helped them win the championship that season. Brown was Wallace’s coach for two seasons in Detroit. Wallace was a colorful personality, known for his “ball don’t lie” saying.

Memphis went 20-8 last season and won the NIT.