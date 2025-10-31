Rich Paul, Max Kellerman are in talks for a notable new project

Rich Paul and Max Kellerman may be forming an unlikely tag team.

The Klutch Sports CEO Paul and the veteran sports analyst Kellerman have had discussions about launching a new show for The Ringer, Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. Glasspiegel notes though that no deal has been finalized and that details about the topics for the potential show were not immediately available.

Paul, 44, is the single best-known agent in the NBA today. His agency Klutch Sports represents several mega names, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine, and De’Aaron Fox.

Meanwhile, Kellerman, 52, is also leading a figure in his own industry, having worked as a sports commentator for the last two-and-a-half decades now. Most recently, Kellerman has provided boxing content for the likes of DAZN and Netflix ever since being laid off by ESPN in 2023.

The Ringer is the sports media company that was founded by Bill Simmons, who continues to serve as their CEO. After initially launching in 2016, The Ringer was purchased by Spotify in 2020. Simmons himself also recently agreed to a new contract with Spotify earlier this year after some rumors of uncertainty.

On paper, Paul and Kellerman would certainly appear to be something of an odd couple, particularly since the former has his primary experience in the sport of basketball and latter has his primary expertise in the sport of boxing. But it now sounds like they could be joining forces here and providing fresh content for the Simmons brainchild The Ringer.