Paige Bueckers had great quote after ‘ugly’ win over Storm

Paige Bueckers proved she was a woman of the people on Monday in the Dallas Wings’ win over the Seattle Storm.

The Wings beat the Storm in a 79-56 brick fight in the team’s fifth home game of the season. Despite the victory, Bueckers was apologetic over the brand of basketball the two teams displayed at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

“Sometimes you’ve got to win ugly, like tonight,” Bueckers said during her postgame interview.

“I feel bad for the people who were watching. They should get all their money back. I don’t even know what the field goal percentages were on both sides. But sometimes you’ve got to win ugly, so we’ll take it and keep moving on.”

“i feel bad for the people who were watching, they should get all their money back” im laughing 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/elk2srlw8i — L (t cloud #1 fan) (@direneedofhelp) June 2, 2026

Calling Monday’s offense output “ugly” was an understatement. Neither team shot better than 36 percent from the floor in what felt like both squads trying to damage the rims.

Bueckers, who stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds and seven assists, only went 4/12 from the floor for 10 points herself. Fortunately for Wings fans, the Storm’s starting lineup was even worse. Seattle’s first five combined to shoot 11/40 from the field, led by Flau’jae Johnson’s 16 points and 10 rebounds on 4/12 shooting.

Given that Dallas still won Monday’s stinker, there probably won’t be many fans asking for refunds. But don’t expect them to be telling their friends and family about the game.