Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

Jusuf Nurkic slammed for calling his former head coach an ‘alcohol addict’

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jusuf Nurkic warming up
Jan 9, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) warms up prior to action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic had a telling revelation about his former head coach during his time with the Phoenix Suns.

During a recent appearance on the X&Os Chat with Edin Avdic, the veteran NBA big man  issued a blunt critique of how things went with the Suns under head coach Mike Budenholzer, whom he also called an “alcohol addict.”

“The situation we were in, the environment, we were in. And then you find out, well, I don’t know if I should say this. But the guy was an alcohol addict,” Nurkic said of Budenholzer. “He was really having a problem with it.”

Maybe Nurkic should have just avoided making those comments about Budenholzer, as people have called him out for that particular remark about the two-time NBA Coach of the Year Award winner.

Others also pointed out that Nurkic should have been more sensitive in talking about Budenholzer, considering that the latter lost his brother in a car crash while still coaching the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023.

Budenholzer was hired by the Suns in 2024, but he didn’t last very long with the team. After Phoenix missed the 2025 NBA Playoffs with just a 36-46 record despite a star-studded lineup that featured Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns fired Budenholzer.

H/T Basketball Sphere

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App