Rudy Gobert ‘doing good’ despite coronavirus, French teammate Evan Fournier says

Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, but he is said to be doing well so far.

Gobert’s teammate on the French National Team, Evan Fournier, sent a tweet on Wednesday night telling people that Gobert was “doing good.”

Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Lets not panick everyone. Love you all — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020

Gobert and his Utah Jazz teammate, Emmanuel Mudiay, both missed shootaround on Wednesday due to illness. They were both listed as out for the Wednesday night Jazz-Thunder game, though Gobert was later upgraded to questionable because he was feeling well. That matches with what Fournier said.

The Jazz later issued a statement saying that one of their players tested negative for the flu, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection on Wednesday morning. That led them to test for coronavirus, which came back positive.

The Jazz just released this statement: pic.twitter.com/RkHPAPlX0P — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 12, 2020

The NBA season is currently suspended indefinitely. One report says the suspension could last at least a month.