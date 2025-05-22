Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cries while thanking wife Hailey Summers in MVP speech

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was finally announced as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday, and the Oklahoma City Thunder star was unable to hold back tears while thanking his wife after winning the award.

Gilgeous-Alexander beat out Denver Nuggets star and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who finished second in the voting. The result was widely expected after Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a league-leading 32.7 points per game this season to go along with 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

During his MVP acceptance speech, Gilgeous-Alexander gave a special thank you to his wife Hailey Summers. He had to pause multiple times to wipe his eyes.

“Sorry, I’m so dramatic,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Hailey Summers, thank you for everything you are, for me, for our son Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant, what sacrifice really meant, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you. Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be the father I am without you.”

That was a rare glimpse into Gilgeous-Alexander’s personal life, as he and Summers have largely tried to keep details of their relationship private. The couple announced in June 2023 that they had gotten engaged and then that they were married on Valentine’s Day of last year, though they have always kept things subtle on social media.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers’ son Ares was born on April 25, 2024.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s style of play on the court is anything but soft, which has already angered some fans during the Western Conference Finals. The emotional side he showed while talking about his wife is not something fans were used to from SGA.