Ex-Spurs champion gets basketball head coaching job

Nearly two decades after winning it all under Gregg Popovich, one former San Antonio Spur is now a head coach himself.

According to a report on Wednesday by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Wisconsin Herd are hiring retired ex-NBA guard Beno Udrih to be their new head coach. The Herd play in the G League as Milwaukee Bucks affiliate.

Udrih, 41, had a long career in the NBA. He won two championships with the Spurs in 2005 and 2007 and went on to play in the league for another decade with seven other teams. Udrih finished his 13-year NBA career in 2017 with averages of 8.4 points and 3.4 assists per game.

In more recent years, Udrih was gaining experience in coaching by serving as an assistant for the Westchester Knicks (also in the G League) and as a player development coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. In landing the job with the Wisconsin Herd, Udrih becomes the latest former NBA guard to score a head coaching gig in basketball.