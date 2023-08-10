 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 10, 2023

Ex-Spurs champion gets basketball head coaching job

August 9, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
The Spurs logo at center court

Dec 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the San Antonio Spurs logo on the court prior to a game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly two decades after winning it all under Gregg Popovich, one former San Antonio Spur is now a head coach himself.

According to a report on Wednesday by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Wisconsin Herd are hiring retired ex-NBA guard Beno Udrih to be their new head coach. The Herd play in the G League as Milwaukee Bucks affiliate.

Udrih, 41, had a long career in the NBA. He won two championships with the Spurs in 2005 and 2007 and went on to play in the league for another decade with seven other teams. Udrih finished his 13-year NBA career in 2017 with averages of 8.4 points and 3.4 assists per game.

In more recent years, Udrih was gaining experience in coaching by serving as an assistant for the Westchester Knicks (also in the G League) and as a player development coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. In landing the job with the Wisconsin Herd, Udrih becomes the latest former NBA guard to score a head coaching gig in basketball.

Article Tags

Beno UdrihWisconsin Herd
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus