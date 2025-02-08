Spurs-Hornets game had insane final 10 seconds

De’Aaron Fox’s second-ever game with the San Antonio Spurs did not disappoint.

On Friday, the Spurs paid a visit to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The two teams were tied at 114 with under 30 seconds left in the contest.

Fox tried to play the role of hero for his new fan base. He whittled down the clock, crossed up Hornets wing Moussa Diabate, and hit a midrange that would have had Bryon Russell remembering the 1998 NBA Finals.

WELCOME TO SAN ANTONIO DE'AARON FOX! pic.twitter.com/UF35oTKbzd — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 8, 2025

However, Fox’s shot still left 7.9 seconds on the clock. Coming out of a Hornets timeout, LaMelo Ball drove to the basket and passed to a wide-open Miles Bridges in the corner. The Michigan State alum sank the three to put Charlotte up 117-116 with 1.4 seconds left.

MILES BRIDGES GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/igLuxkwXsi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2025

The dramatics did not end there. Fox caught the ball at the top of the key then drained a fadeaway three that would have been the game-winner had he not been a tad late on the release.

De’Aaron Fox. ALMOST THE CLUTCHEST OF ALL. didn’t count. hornets win. pic.twitter.com/uwG4Pi9ULF — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 8, 2025

Fox may have overestimated how much time he had given that he still made a jab step before rising up for the shot.

The former Kings guard finished with 22 points on 9/17 shooting to go along with 6 assists and 4 steals in the 117-116 loss.