Report reveals Trae Young’s plan amid rumored discontent with Hawks

Trae Young may want to take a dip in free agency waters once he gets the chance.

Young’s future with the Atlanta Hawks has become a growing topic of discussion this offseason. He is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this offseason. But despite posting four All-Star seasons in Atlanta thus far, Young has yet to receive an offer from the Hawks.

The 26-year-old is rumored to be “disappointed” with the Hawks over the team’s refusal to commit long-term to their star point guard.

Young will make just shy of $46 million next season and has a $49 million player option for the following year. According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, Young has been “resigned for some time” to the idea of playing out the final guaranteed year of his Hawks contract and testing free agency in 2026.

The Hawks star is just entering his prime and has posted the gaudy numbers expected of a franchise player. Last season, Young averaged 24.2 points and led the league with his 11.6 assists per game. However, the 6’1″ guard’s defensive limitations have led to questions about his ability to be the centerpiece of a championship team.

Atlanta upgraded its roster this offseason, adding two proven playoff commodities in Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the team’s rotation. With Jalen Johnson returning from injury and Dyson Daniels continuing to emerge as a defensive star, Young and the Hawks have an opportunity to make some noise in what’s shaping up to be a shallow Eastern Conference.

But if the Hawks get far in the postseason, Young’s contract situation could get interesting.