Trae Young reportedly ‘disappointed’ with Hawks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is reportedly feeling some frustration with the team over how they have handled his contract situation.

Young is eligible for a four-year, $229 million contract extension this summer, but the Hawks have yet to extend him that offer. Young also gained some recent attention for a response to an X post by Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in which he urged Parsons to “get what you deserve” financially.

This why you pay the man early, when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now!

Get what you deserve bro! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 1, 2025

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears suggested Young is growing frustrated with the Hawks for not yet offering him the max extension he is eligible for.

“What I’m hearing now, at this point, and you can tell by Trae’s tweet, and I saw him during the NBA Finals — I think he’s disappointed that it hasn’t been offered,” Spears said. “Don’t be surprised, at this point, if he plays this out and sees what happens next summer.”

Marc Spears on a Trae extension: "What I'm hearing now at this point…I think he's disappointed that it hasn't come, it hasn't been offered" pic.twitter.com/zJ0IrmOvKs — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) August 5, 2025

Young signed a five-year, $215 million rookie max deal with the Hawks in 2021. This upcoming season will be the final guaranteed year on that deal, though he has a player option for 2026-27.

The Hawks have a new front office in place, and they do not yet appear to have made a decision on Young. The guard has been the subject of multiple trade rumors as well, suggesting the front office is not totally sold on offering him that contract extension.

Young is preparing for high eighth season with the Hawks. He has remained an elite scorer for the team with 25.3 points per game over the course of his career. Despite that, Atlanta has only made the playoffs three times with Young on the roster, and not since 2023.