Tyler Herro explains why he called Kevin Durant a ‘b—h’

Tyler Herro successfully managed to get underneath Kevin Durant’s skin on Saturday.

Herro and the Miami Heat faced off against Durant and the Houston Rockets at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. During the very first quarter of play, Herro was shown on the television broadcast chirping at Durant (with Durant then responding by getting into Herro’s face).

At one point, Herro was seen telling Durant, “You a b—h” and also later saying, “You ain’t s–t.” You can see the video at the link here.

The two players were ultimately hit with double technical fouls over the incident. Meanwhile, Miami eventually went on to win by a final score of 125-115 (with Herro scoring 18 points on an efficient 8/12 shooting).

After the game, Herro explained his incident with Durant. He said that Durant was talking smack about his defense.

“He was saying that I couldn’t guard, then I said something to him,” said Herro of Durant, per Miami radio host Brendan Tobin. “We’re competing at the end of the day. You want to be able to play against the best in the world and compete like that.”

Durant did finish with a game-high 32 points on 12/20 shooting, but it was the Heat who walked away with the victory. Meanwhile, it is probably worth noting that Herro has history with the Rockets and even brawled with one of Durant’s now-teammates last season.