Tyrese Haliburton reacts to the Pacers’ lottery failure

Tyrese Haliburton offered the perfect reaction to the Indiana Pacers ’ terrible NBA draft lottery luck on Sunday.

The Pacers lost their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers after it landed at No. 5 in Sunday’s lottery. The pick was top-four protected stemming from their trade for Ivica Zubac , and the Pacers had a roughly 50-50 chance of losing it.

Haliburton kept his reaction simple on X. He simply posted a short video clip of the Lil Uzi Vert “I lost” meme.

Haliburton is one of the best players around when it comes to reacting to things on social media. This one, however, will not come as welcome news to him. Like the Pacers, he had undoubtedly hoped to come away with one of the top talents in what is seen as a very deep draft.

As disappointed as Haliburton was, there were many others on social media who felt that the Pacers got what they deserved by falling out of the top four.