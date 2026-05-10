Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone said the same thing about the Pacers after the NBA draft lottery

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The Indiana Pacers logo at center court
Apr 22, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general view of center court before game four between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers were arguably the biggest loser of the NBA draft lottery on Sunday, and the internet took delight in their plight.

The Pacers lost their pick to the Los Angeles Clippers after landing at No. 5 in the lottery, even though they posted the second-worst record in the NBA last season. The Pacers traded that pick to the Clippers at the trade deadline for Ivica Zubac and gambled on their lottery luck by making the pick top-4 protected.

When the Pacers lost that gamble, nobody felt too sorry for them. Between what was perceived as blatant tanking and the underwhelming trade they made, everyone just wanted to laugh at them.

The good news for the Pacers is that they will have Tyrese Haliburton back next season, which should make them competitive again. They surely hoped that they would be pairing him with a young star, however.

It’s worth remembering that the Pacers were one of the teams fined for tanking during the season, and their team president openly mused about tanking on social media. The NBA probably won’t hate this outcome, especially since the Pacers can only blame themselves for making that trade to begin with.

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