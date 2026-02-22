Daryl Morey receives a harsh chant during 76ers’ latest loss

Philadelphia 76ers fans have officially run out of patience with Daryl Morey.

The 76ers lost again on Saturday night, falling to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans by a final score of 126-111. It marked the fourth consecutive loss for Philadelphia, dropping them to sixth in the East at 30-26 (just one defeat away from the play-in tournament zone).

In the middle of the contest at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La., a group of traveling 76ers fans who were in attendance began chanting a harsh message. “Fire Morey!” the fans yelled.

You can see the video at the link here.

The 76ers president of basketball operations Morey has been in charge since 2020. But he has had a number of high-profile misses in recent years, including destroying the franchise’s bridge with James Harden, signing Paul George to an ill-advised $212 million contract, and (most recently) trading away talented 22-year-old guard Jared McCain for pennies on the dollar.

Philadelphia also had no significant additions at the 2026 trade deadline, and Morey proceeded to get shady when he was confronted about it at a press conference. Now it appears that fans of the 76ers want someone else in charge other than the former NBA Executive of the Year Morey.