Victor Wembanyama gets ejected from Game 4 for elbowing Naz Reid

Victor Wembanyama briefly lost his cool on Sunday and paid the price for it.

The San Antonio Spurs star center Wembanyama was ejected from Sunday’s Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves for throwing a wild elbow at Timberwolves big man Naz Reid . In the second quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., Wembanyama secured an offensive rebound over Reid and Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels .

After coming down with the board, Wembanyama was jostled by McDaniels and reacted rashly. As Reid came over to crowd him up as well, Wembanyama threw an elbow that connected with Reid’s throat area.

As a result of the play, Wembanyama was issued a flagrant 2 foul, thereby triggering an automatic ejection. Here is the video of the incident.

Status alert: Victor Wembanyama has been ejected Sunday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/G02YylonQE — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 11, 2026

Wembanyama had four points and four rebounds on 2/5 shooting in 12 minutes of action before getting ejected. With the incident occurring early in the second quarter in a two-point ballgame, Wembanyama really cost his team there with the snap reaction.

The Spurs entered play on Sunday leading the best-of-seven series by a margin of 2-1. While San Antonio already won back homecourt advantage with a road victory over Minnesota in Game 3, the seven-footer Wembanyama clearly let the emotions of what has already been a very acrimonious series get the better of him in Game 4.