Video: Joel Embiid arrives for Orlando flight in full body suit

Joel Embiid is trying to gear up as much as possible for a safe trip to Orlando.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man arrived for the team’s flight to Orlando on Thursday with a full suit, mask, and gloves.

Joel Embiid has arrived for the flight to Orlando, in full mask, suit and glove gear. pic.twitter.com/Nz7hOtc69E — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2020

Embiid has expressed a lack of confidence in the NBA’s bubble plan in Disney World. A high level of cooperation among all the participants is required in order to give the best chances of keeping the coronavirus out of the bubble. Embiid does not have much confidence in all the participants holding up their end.

Joel Embiid is not a fan of Orlando bubble “But I’m not gonna let the city down or my teammates, my family. I don’t like the idea & I still don’t believe in it. I am going to do the right things. But I don’t trust those other guys to do the same. But I’ve got to do my job” pic.twitter.com/ZbwdDxJ5Vq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 7, 2020

The 26-year-old is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season. His Sixers are tied with the Pacers with a 39-26 record this season.