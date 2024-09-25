Warriors giving opportunity to former draft bust

The Golden State Warriors are giving one notable player a chance to rewrite his story.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that free agent forward Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Warriors. Knox will be joining Golden State in training camp on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old Knox is mostly known as a draft bust at this point. He was the No. 9 overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2018 and was selected over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges, Michael Porter Jr., and others. But after a decent rookie year in which he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game for the Knicks, Knox’s development stagnated, and the Knicks finally traded him away in early 2022.

Knox has been on three different NBA teams since then and has also spent time in the G League. Lately, Knox found himself getting roasted for still participating in 2024 NBA Summer League. But it is a credit to him that he is still plugging along, and now Knox will get another shot with a Warriors team that could use another forward outside the quartet of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kyle Anderson.