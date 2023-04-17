Warriors troll Kings with petty pregame music choice

The Golden State Warriors have found a rallying cry of their own to compete with “Light the Beam” … sort of.

Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Monday that the Warriors were blasting music from rapper E-40 after their shootaround session. Klay Thompson reportedly yelled, “Turn that E-40 up!” while Steph Curry was dancing on the other end of the court.

The Warriors obviously knew exactly what they were doing here. E-40, a Bay Area hip-hop legend and proud Warriors fan, was ejected from Game 1 of the Warriors-Kings playoff series in Sacramento on Saturday. The rapper claimed that “racial bias” played a role in his removal while other sources asserted that E-40 was being disruptive in the stands. You can read more details about the incident here.

A representative for E-40 said that he would not be attending Monday’s Game 2 (also in Sacramento) but plans to be there when the series shifts over to San Francisco for Game 3 on Thursday.

For the Warriors, they will take any sort of motivation that they can get after falling behind 0-1 in the series with a loss to the Kings on Saturday. You may recall that Golden State was even pettier during their title run last season.