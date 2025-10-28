Report: Netflix looking into Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao rematch

Netflix is considering putting on a nearly 10-year anniversary rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported on Monday that Netflix has been looking into the possibility of having Mayweather and Pacquiao meet in a fight next year. The two boxers fought once during their careers, and Mayweather won that 2015 bout via unanimous decision. The original fight came years after fans had been begging Mayweather to finally step into the ring against Pacquiao, who had been the other big name in boxing at the time.

Pacquiao is now 46 years old and fought Mario Barrios to a draw in July. Prior to that, he lost to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in 2021.

Mayweather is now 48 years old and only fought two more times after beating Pacquiao in 2015. He beat Andre Berto via unanimous decision in September, 2015. Then he defeated Conor McGregor in a 10th-round TKO in their fight in 2017.

Though Mayweather has not fought in an official bout since 2017, he has taken part in eight money-making exhibitions during that time. He faced John Gotti III in exhibition matches in each of the last two years. Mayweather seems keen on exhibitions where he can cash in big and not get hit much.

Netflix has gotten into the live sports business recently. They televised three different boxing events, starting with the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson exhibition last year, and most recently airing the Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez fight.