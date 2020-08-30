Mike Tyson trains with Kurt Angle while preparing for Roy Jones fight

Mike Tyson has more time to prepare for his fight against Roy Jones Jr. now that the bout has been postponed until November, and he is using some of that time to train with legends from other combat sports.

Tyson worked out with former WWE superstar Kurt Angle and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday. Angle and Cejudo both shared photos of the trio from the session.

Angle and Cejudo are both former Olympians, while Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. The three have plenty in common.

Tyson and Jones Jr. were originally scheduled to face each other in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12. The fight has since been pushed back to Nov. 28 in order to maximize revenue.

Jones fought as recently as 2018, while Tyson has not had a real fight since 2005. The extra training time should benefit the 54-year-old.

H/T Big Daddy