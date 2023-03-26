 Skip to main content
AJ Allmendinger’s team goes old school with tape after radio goes out

March 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
A sign for AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger’s team had to go old school after having radio communication issues at the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Allmendinger won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and his No. 16 Chevrolet was running in the top 10 late in Sunday’s Cup Series race.

Allmendinger’s Kaulig Racing team resorted to writing messages using red tape placed against a sign in order to communicate with him.

Take a look:

The sign said “2 short” on one side in order to communicate the message to Allmendinger that he was short on fuel and would need to fill up.

Many of the drivers who were in the top 10 were concerned about fuel late in the race. Allmendinger, along with Tyler Reddick and William Byron, believed they might be a lap or two short on fuel, which would necessitate a pit stop.

