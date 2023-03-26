AJ Allmendinger’s team goes old school with tape after radio goes out

AJ Allmendinger’s team had to go old school after having radio communication issues at the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Allmendinger won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and his No. 16 Chevrolet was running in the top 10 late in Sunday’s Cup Series race.

Allmendinger’s Kaulig Racing team resorted to writing messages using red tape placed against a sign in order to communicate with him.

Take a look:

A.J. Allmendinger's radio went out early in the race – he hasn't been able to hear his team all afternoon. This is @KauligRacing's attempt at letting him know he's a couple of laps short on fuel. pic.twitter.com/b68PXvxULu — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) March 26, 2023

This is AMAZING 😂😂😂 The @KauligRacing having to get creative as they have no comms to Allmendinger so they’re using tape to put words on their pit sign #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vFq5yGH3K3 — Brett Winningham (@NASCAR_BRETT) March 26, 2023

The sign said “2 short” on one side in order to communicate the message to Allmendinger that he was short on fuel and would need to fill up.

Many of the drivers who were in the top 10 were concerned about fuel late in the race. Allmendinger, along with Tyler Reddick and William Byron, believed they might be a lap or two short on fuel, which would necessitate a pit stop.