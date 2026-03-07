Historic perfect season for Miami (OH) ends in disgusting scene

The Miami (OH) RedHawks capped a historic undefeated regular season with a thrilling overtime victory over rival Ohio Bobcats, finishing 31-0. The game, already charged by the in-state rivalry and Miami’s earlier frustrations with external critics, boiled over in the aftermath.

Trailing by two with seconds left in regulation, Ohio missed a potential game-tying shot, sending the contest to overtime. Miami pulled ahead late in the extra period, sealing the win, 110-108, and preserving their perfect record, a first in program history.

Post-game mayhem erupted as frustrated Ohio fans hurled trash onto the court toward the celebrating RedHawks players, who egged them on with some middle fingers.

MIAMI OF OHIO IS PERFECT



31-0 IN THE REGULAR SEASON



THEY ARE BEING GIVEN THE MIDDLE FINGER AND THINGS ARE THROWN ON THE FLOOR BY THE OHIO CROWD pic.twitter.com/vAP7IzRW2w — C.J. Lowe (@cjlowehoops) March 7, 2026

Tensions escalated with scuffles between teams and taunts exchanged, including some Miami players responding defiantly. Ohio forward Aidan Hadaway was notably sent back to the locker room, skipping the handshake line amid the chaos.

Videos captured objects flying and heated confrontations, drawing descriptions of the ending as “disgusting” from observers.

Tensions were high following the aftermath of Ohio vs Miami. Trash thrown at Miami players. Aidan Hadaway had to be sent back to the locker room and wasn't in the handshake line. pic.twitter.com/UYEAgfrEmn — Grant Kiefer (@KieferMedia) March 7, 2026

The rivalry’s intensity was amplified by Miami’s lingering chip on their shoulder from earlier comments by Bruce Pearl, who questioned their NCAA Tournament worthiness despite the unbeaten mark, prompting sharp rebukes from the school’s athletic director and head coach.