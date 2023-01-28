 Skip to main content
Chris Beard selling house following Texas firing

January 28, 2023
by Dan Benton
Chris Beard in a Texas polo

Feb 1, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard looks up at the scoreboard in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns fired basketball head coach Chris Beard earlier this month after an alleged incident of domestic violence in December.

Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with assault on a family member, impeding breath circulation, or strangulation, which is a third-degree felony. He was immediately and indefinitely suspended by the Longhorns before they made their final decision.

His fiance, Randi Trew, later released a statement in which she denied ever telling the police officers Beard choked her. She also stated that she did not intend for him to be arrested or prosecuted.

The court documents told a very different story. And details of the incident were quite alarming.

Now a month and a half removed from the incident and three weeks following his termination, Beard has listed his $5 million mansion for sale and appears to be leaving the area altogether.

Beard was in his second season as Texas head coach at the time of his firing. He compiled a 29-13 record with the Longhorns and a 171-73 record over the course of his entire career, which also saw stints at Little Rock and Texas Tech.

