Chris Beard selling house following Texas firing

The Texas Longhorns fired basketball head coach Chris Beard earlier this month after an alleged incident of domestic violence in December.

Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with assault on a family member, impeding breath circulation, or strangulation, which is a third-degree felony. He was immediately and indefinitely suspended by the Longhorns before they made their final decision.

His fiance, Randi Trew, later released a statement in which she denied ever telling the police officers Beard choked her. She also stated that she did not intend for him to be arrested or prosecuted.

The court documents told a very different story. And details of the incident were quite alarming.

Now a month and a half removed from the incident and three weeks following his termination, Beard has listed his $5 million mansion for sale and appears to be leaving the area altogether.

Former Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard is selling his home. Listed on Friday.https://t.co/jkArlJoC1S pic.twitter.com/MfMlmxWDyS — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 27, 2023

Beard was in his second season as Texas head coach at the time of his firing. He compiled a 29-13 record with the Longhorns and a 171-73 record over the course of his entire career, which also saw stints at Little Rock and Texas Tech.