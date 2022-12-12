Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault on a family member

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday morning and is facing some troubling allegations.

Police in Austin have confirmed reports that Beard was arrested and charged with assault on a family member/impeding breadth circulation, or strangulation.

Austin Police told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf that they received a “disturbance hotshot” call early Monday morning. A hotshot call is defined as involving “incidents which are in progress are an immediate threat to life and/or public safety.” Beard was arrested and taken to Travis County jail for booking.

The University of Texas released a statement acknowledging the incident.

Texas statement on Chris Beard's arrest early this morning: "The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal situation." — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 12, 2022

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns. He was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2016-2021 before leaving the Red Raiders for their in-state rival.

Texas, the No. 2 team in the nation, is off to a 7-1 start this season. They went 22-12 last year and won an NCAA Tournament game.