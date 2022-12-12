 Skip to main content
Monday, December 12, 2022

Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault on a family member

December 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Chris Beard in a Texas polo

Feb 1, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard looks up at the scoreboard in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday morning and is facing some troubling allegations.

Police in Austin have confirmed reports that Beard was arrested and charged with assault on a family member/impeding breadth circulation, or strangulation.

Austin Police told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf that they received a “disturbance hotshot” call early Monday morning. A hotshot call is defined as involving “incidents which are in progress are an immediate threat to life and/or public safety.” Beard was arrested and taken to Travis County jail for booking.

The University of Texas released a statement acknowledging the incident.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns. He was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2016-2021 before leaving the Red Raiders for their in-state rival.

Texas, the No. 2 team in the nation, is off to a 7-1 start this season. They went 22-12 last year and won an NCAA Tournament game.

Chris BeardTexas Basketball
